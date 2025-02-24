If you need more evidence a lot of people in newsrooms wouldn’t know how to pour pee from a boot with directions written on the heel, then we have it.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

News Media Loses Itys Mind Over Budget Cuts

Conservative writer Zachary Faria caught this one. He cited a story from Pravda-in-the-Potomac, sometimes called the Washington Post. A Post reporter bemoaned the loss of a locksmith at Yosemite National Park in California. The man was let go in cuts made to the Park Service by the Trump White House.

According to Pravda, nobody else working in the park can unlock a door. You know, you put a key in a lock and twist it to the left!

Faria asks if that means park visitors will be locked in the toilets. First, don’t most locks have a handle on the inside? Second, is there a madman locking people in the potties?

I’m under the impression the liberal reporter didn’t raise these questions when reading the union press release or speaking with a union spokesman.

Turning a Key Doesn't Require a Physics Degree

Oh, and if nobody else knows how to use a key, what kind of nitwits are we hiring in the federal government?

While I’ve encountered a lot of dummies in newsrooms (mostly ionTV), I can surmise that this story was crafted on purpose to create the sense of a dire emergency.

Where do liberals (including most journalists) believe the money is coming from in a country with 37 trillion dollars in debt?

I was at an event Saturday night where U.S. Senator Jim Risch was the keynote speaker. He explained the federal government racks up another trillion dollars in debt every 115 days.

Parks are a luxury when we can no longer afford to defend the country. Check out this video and you’ll see what I mean. Debt service is crowding out defense spending.



Get our free mobile app