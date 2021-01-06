OPINION: Trump Remains Hero of Idaho Patriots

A Stop the Steal rally was scheduled for Twin Falls. At City Park. This was for local people who couldn’t make it to Washington. Just this past weekend I saw posts from Facebook connections. They were driving cross-country and were sharing pictures from Nebraska, where it was snowing heavily in spots. They made it to Washington and joined the rally, which featured an address by President Trump.

They want to show their dedication to a man they believed was sent to deliver this country from the clutches of embedded bureaucrats and the politically correct.

The outcome isn’t going to change but for many of these people it’s important they play a part. They want to show their dedication to a man they believed was sent to deliver this country from the clutches of embedded bureaucrats and the politically correct. The latter work to enforce their personal view of moral behavior. It often clashes with traditional values.

A friend here in Twin Falls is a devout Christian. She was never impressed by the President’s lack of serious religious faith. She was attracted to his dedication to people professing biblically centered Christianity.

In a post shortly after Thanksgiving, I wrote about the Trump flags still flying in neighborhoods near where I live. I predicted the flags would still be flying after the Christmas decorations came down. This is like nothing I’ve ever seen before in American politics. I said the same about the rise of Trump five years ago. Not even Reagan or Obama electrified supporters quite like Trump resonated with working American patriots.

I fully expect to see Trump flags flying for several more years. Some Republicans are testing which way the wind is blowing. If they see the public abandon Trump the establishment GOP will do the same. If not, they’ll be falling over themselves to praise Trump for another generation. Just as we saw for 30 years after Ronald Reagan left office.