Original Love Lock Fence Recovered From Canyon

Twin Falls has their own "love lock fence" where couples or families, whoever loves each other, can go to the fence and seal a lock showing that love. The original fence was either vandalized or became too unstable to hold all the locks and fell into the canyon. It has been retrieved.

Idaho Bucket List shared on their Facebook page that the original love lock fence that was thought to be gone forever at the bottom of the Snake River Canyon has been recovered. They are trying to find the original owners of the locks. Each lock has been cut off and if you want your love lock back you can contact them.

Happy Friday friends! We've got some great news! The side piece of the last Twin Falls Love Lock Fence was recovered and... Posted by Idaho Bucket List on Friday, April 17, 2020

Some of these date way back and it is honestly one of the sweetest things I have ever seen. Going and adding my own lock to the fence has been on my bucket list. The new fence is sturdy and improved so it should be able to hold more locks without fear of falling over. It will also be a little more difficult to vandalize. Hopefully nothing happens to the new portion of the fence.

If you recognize these locks let the people who own them know they can retrieve them. What a walk down memory lane right. I wonder how many of these people are still together and what the stories behind them are.

Huge shout out and thank you to Idaho Bucket List for getting the word out.