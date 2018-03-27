Otter Vetoes Education Bill, Lawmakers Consider Override

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has vetoed legislation that would have removed the state's long-standing reading test for young students from being tied to teachers' pay raises.

Otter announced Monday that the so-called Idaho Reading Indicator is still a valid measure of student growth even though lawmakers chose this year to replace the test with a more comprehensive assessment.

It was the first veto Otter has handed down during the 2018 session. The bill had received strong support in the House and Senate.

The early reading test is targeted toward kindergarten through third-graders students with the intent of identifying students falling behind.

It's still unknown if lawmakers will move to override the governor's action. House Republicans met privately Tuesday to discuss the veto and still had not reached a conclusion after meeting for more than an hour.