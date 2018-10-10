Gov. Otter Appoints Hibbert to Serve Idaho Commission

BOISE, Idaho – Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed Farhana Hibbert to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Hibbert, regional director for Sen. Mike Crapo and a former state Representative candidate, brings “great enthusiasm for the role of volunteers,” Renee Bade, program manager for Serve Idaho , said in a news release.

Hibbert has a newspaper background, according to the release, and previously owned IDAHO Unido, the state’s bilingual English/Spanish newspaper. She is active in the Pocatello/Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and a several other organizations. As regional director, she coordinates and manages official Senate office activities in a seven-county region.

“I am excited to serve as I know problems can be solved, burdens can be lifted, individual lives can be improved and greater understanding can be achieved through service and volunteerism,” Hibbert said.