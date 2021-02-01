Own Soldier Mountain In Fairfield For The Day

If you love skiing or snowboarding but don't like to battle the crowds of people, you can be the big man, or woman, on the mountain and own it out right for the day. You just have to find about 100 people you wouldn't mind spending a day with. You just have to check out Soldier Mountain in Fairfield.

According to their website, you can own Soldier Mountain for the day through reservations between Monday and Wednesday during the open season. It is $150 per guest for 50 guests, $75 per guest for 100 guests or $50 per guests for 150 guests. So the more people you bring the more affordable it is.

With that comes chairlift operation from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., access to terrain park, glades, bowls and tree skiing, 35 named runs, access to the lodge and of course lift tickets. There is also a full bar and food amenities that you can take advantage of purchased separately.

They are marketing it as a way to host parties or charity events. I am trying to figure out how I can come up with the money so I can say that I have guests coming, they don't show up and I have a mountain to myself to look like a fool without anyone seeing. But I imagine that isn't the best way to utilize an entire mountain for a day.

