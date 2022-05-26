Soldier Mountain in Fairfield is excited to open up its mountain bike park this weekend. Due to unexpected weather, they will actually be the only ski area mountain bike park open this weekend.

Soldier Mountain Mountain Bike Park

Soldier Mountain in Fairfield is a great skiing area during the winter, but it is time for the cyclists to take over the mountain. The resort will be open to riders Saturday and Sundays as well as major holidays through the end of September. Soldier Mountain added a 1.5-mile hand-cut intermediate trail last fall so they have 5 trails spanning a total of 9 miles. Soldier Mountain also has a skills park.

Everything You Need To Know About The Season

Soldier Mountain is charging riders $10 dollars per day unless you have a ski season pass holder for the 2022-2023 ski season. Then riding there is free. The lifts will not turn this summer except for a few evens so in order to get uphill you need to do it yourself. Which sounds like a lot of effort.

Soldier Mountain Will Host Other Events As Well

There will be a few special events. Some of them include a 3D archery shoot on June 11th and June 12th. There will also be two-disc golf tournaments which we will inform you about when more information becomes available.

Amenities At Soldier Mountain This Summer

Beverage service will be available Saturday and Sunday at the bar's pass-through window. The lodge will be closed otherwise. There will be outdoor restrooms open 24/7 though so even if you are there to ride or to camp, you have an option.

Interesting Facts About The Ski Bike Park

Soldier Mountain will host National Interscholastic Cycling Association bike races in September. They also plan on hosting other races throughout the summer. You can always go to soldiermountain.com for details about upcoming events and more.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.