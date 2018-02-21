Owner of Applebee’s and IHOP Plan to Close Restaurants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP announced plans to close a number of restaurants nationwide. Dine Brands Gobal, Inc., formerly DineEquity, Inc., released its financial report for 2017 and it's goals for 2018, which includes closing some restaurants while opening new ones. In the report released online , the company plans to close 60 to 80 Applebee's Grill and Bar restaurants this year. However, the company looks to open 10 to 15 new restaurants globally. Plans for IHOP include closing 30 to 40 restaurants and open 85 to 100 globally. Both restaurants are located in Twin Falls and several throughout Idaho. The company did not specify what markets will be closing. According to the company, it has nearly 2,000 Applebee's and 1,752 IHOP restaurants.