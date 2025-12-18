I remember the battles between my dad and brother. As Christmas approached, my dad would ask Matt what he wanted as a gift. My brother, by now a teenager with college expenses, would answer that he wanted money. The old man’s neck would tense, and we could see the eruption coming. Dad would buy my brother a utilitarian gift that my brother believed was useless, or he would give that impression, which would only bring about the next eruption.

Cash or a Gift Someone Doesn't Want

I hope your family’s Christmas isn’t like that, but I suspect it’s not unusual. While gifting money isn’t as cool as passing along a gift-wrapped box, the latter still requires a monetary exchange.

Recent polling data indicate that today’s young people have a preference for cash. It may be a reflection of current economic conditions, where a lot of people, both young and old, are struggling to meet expenses.

I Had More Jumper Cables than Cars

Yes, a new sweater, gloves, and socks are useful, but with cash, you can buy those yourself if that’s what you need at the moment. I suppose that if the idea is to give of yourself, it shouldn’t matter whether you offer cash or an emergency kit for winter driving. Among the Christmas gifts I received from the old man were handy things like jumper cables. I ended up with three sets I kept in the car, and eventually gave a set to a friend in need. Mostly, I remember a few gifts over the years, but I fondly remember the people who gave them.