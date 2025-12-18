Your Idaho Adult Children May Prefer Cash for Christmas

Bill Colley

I remember the battles between my dad and brother.  As Christmas approached, my dad would ask Matt what he wanted as a gift.  My brother, by now a teenager with college expenses, would answer that he wanted money.  The old man’s neck would tense, and we could see the eruption coming.  Dad would buy my brother a utilitarian gift that my brother believed was useless, or he would give that impression, which would only bring about the next eruption.

Cash or a Gift Someone Doesn't Want

I hope your family’s Christmas isn’t like that, but I suspect it’s not unusual.  While gifting money isn’t as cool as passing along a gift-wrapped box, the latter still requires a monetary exchange.

Recent polling data indicate that today’s young people have a preference for cash.  It may be a reflection of current economic conditions, where a lot of people, both young and old, are struggling to meet expenses.

I Had More Jumper Cables than Cars

Yes, a new sweater, gloves, and socks are useful, but with cash, you can buy those yourself if that’s what you need at the moment.  I suppose that if the idea is to give of yourself, it shouldn’t matter whether you offer cash or an emergency kit for winter driving.  Among the Christmas gifts I received from the old man were handy things like jumper cables.  I ended up with three sets I kept in the car, and eventually gave a set to a friend in need.  Mostly, I remember a few gifts over the years, but I fondly remember the people who gave them.

