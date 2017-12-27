Pack of 7 Wolves Detected Roaming in Boise Foothills 

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials say a seven-member wolf pack has been detected in the Boise foothills north of the state's capital city.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services tells the Capital Press in a story on Tuesday that the recent discovery includes seven different sets of wolf tracks near Avimor Subdivision.

Idaho Wildlife Services Director Todd Grimm says there have been no reported livestock attacks associated with the pack.

Jennifer Struthers of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says there are usually one or two wolf sightings a year in the foothills area during the winter time when elk and deer migrate to winter range at lower elevations.

She says it's not clear where the wolves go in the spring and summer.