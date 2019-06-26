(KLIX)-Parents in the small southern Idaho community of Almo are trying to save their school from closing after district officials voted to shutter it last week. In an email to News Radio 1310, Sadie Udy said she has children that attend the Almo School and hopes to come up with enough money to keep the school from closing.

Last week the Cassia County School District board voted to close the school because of the cost to keep the doors open. Udy says they have a chance to make up for the dept if they are able to raise enough money. So far, at least as of Wednesday morning, only $4,500 was needed to fulfill the goal. A GoFundMe account was set up to help bring in donations, but Udy said by email that it doesn't reflect what has already been sent to the Parent Teacher Organization, plus they are counting on some money coming through the mail.

The community has until June 28th to come up with the funding to keep the school operating next year. Udy said they had gotten many donations in the form of cash and wasn't sure the exact number of people who have come forward to help in their efforts. She says the money collected will go to the district Friday to clear the debt and get permission to keep Almo School running.