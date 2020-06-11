Parked Vehicles Being Shot at in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say at least two vehicles have been shot at by vandals in recent days and have asked for assistance from the public.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that one incident happened on the morning of June 8, while it was parked at the Democrat Gulch trailhead. Photos shared by the sheriff's office show what looks to be a radiator in the vehicle with bullet holes. Investigators believe the suspects are targeting the grill and engine block of the vehicles.

The second similar incident happened in March on the Deer Creek Road. The sheriff's office has asked for anyone with information to call them if they heard shooting around the time or have seen similar incidents. Call Lt. Fabrizio Lizano (208)788-5506 at the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

