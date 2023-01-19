KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old is facing two counts of burglary after deputies allegedly found bottles of alcohol worth thousands of dollars taken from a nearby residence. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a suspected burglary a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday at home in Ketchum and arrived to find the suspect, Jacob Russell, in his vehicle. When deputies searched the car they allegedly found seven bottles of high-dollar alcohol, each bottle valued at $750 to $1,000, that had been taken from the home. According to the sheriff's office six bottles of Old Fitzgerald bourbon and a bottle of tequila were recovered and placed into evidence. The alcohols are considered collectors spirits. The value of the alcohol resulted in the felony charges. Additionally, Russell is facing misdemeanor charges for possessio of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Get our free mobile app