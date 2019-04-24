Parks in Idaho Host Events for National Park Week

It's National Park Week, and it's a good time for a road trip.

We're halfway through National Park Week , and if you haven't planned a getaway yet, there's still time. The weather is awesome! It's supposed to be around 70 through the week, and we can't let that go to waste.

National Parks across the country are hosting a bunch of special programs and events this week, including Wild Wednesday today. They're saying it's a great day to sleep under the stars, appreciate wildlife, and watch wildflowers. It would be a good day to attempt one of those perfect family photos in a patch of wildflowers.

Tomorrow is Throwback Thursday and it's a good day to appreciate the history of National Parks. Kids between 5 and 13 can become a Junior Ranger if they answer some questions and report back to park rangers.

Friday will be Friendship Friday , and they're encouraging us to donate, get involved with a volunteer group, or connect with the National Park Foundation to help preserve exhibits and habitats. Or just take some friends to the park to hang out.

Saturday is BARK Ranger Day , and we can take the pups to the park! And take the pledge for the Healthy People Healthy Parks Initiative. B.A.R.K . stands for:

Bag your pet’s waste

Always wear a leash

Respect wildlife

Know where you can go

Sunday will be Park RX Day , and it's meant to encourage everyone to visit a National Park and make it part of an overall healthy lifestyle plan. Getting outside can be a stress reliever and a mood improver, so load up every grouchy person you know and get them that park prescription this weekend.

National Parks in Idaho include :

Yellowstone National Park

Craters of the Moon National Preserve

National Park Week runs through Sunday, April 28.