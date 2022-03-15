Pastor Paul Thompson is a Candidate for Idaho State Senate

Pastor Paul Thompson is eyeing a seat in the Idaho State Senate. The Southern Baptist preacher from Twin Falls filed his paperwork last week. He plans to challenge Republican Linda Wright-Hartgen. She currently serves in the House of Representatives but would like to fill the seat of retiring Senator Lee Heider. The seat has long been held by Republicans.

Thompson filed as a candidate from the Constitution Party.

He’s a conservative on fiscal and social issues. He would like to abolish abortion in Idaho. Thompson wrote a local newspaper column for more than a decade and has long co-hosted Pastors Round Table on Newsradio 96.1 and 1310 KLIX.

He’s the pastor at Eastside Baptist Church on Eastland Drive in Twin Falls. By filing on the Constitution Party line, he avoids a primary and can campaign until Election Day in November.

Thompson was a candidate for the Idaho House in 2020. At the time, he challenged incumbent Republican Lance Clow. Clow is again seeking reelection this year.

Heider, Hartgen, and Clow all serve the compact 24th legislative district, which is the city of Twin Falls.

Pastor Thompson is a native Texan but a long-time Idaho resident. Before coming to Twin Falls two decades ago, he pastored a church in Fairfield. He believes active Christians need a voice in politics.

Thompson issued a statement Monday about his candidacy.

When there is a lack of accountability in any party there begins a shift. The shift of some candidates happens slowly and without notice, until everyone wakes up one day and wonders how did we get here?

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.