The claim was that infanticide was only a small portion of the mission of Planned Parenthood. Now the abortion mill is closing its doors in Twin Falls. Local Baptist Pastor Paul Thompson spotted the signs this week. The current tenants are out late next week.

How did we get here? First, the faithful prayed. Then a majority voted for a legislature that voted for restrictions on abortion. The Governor agreed. Then when Roe v. Wade was overturned, Idaho’s new law was enacted. It’s not a ban. That’s an invention from reporters and their allies among the Democrats. There are new restrictions, but a total ban doesn’t exist.

This was done through legal means. It started at churches and then made its way to the ballot box. The cartridge box played no part. Unlike what we saw in New York City, where a deranged gunman killed an insurance executive. Which the same bloodthirsty left applauds. Nobody in Idaho played judge, jury, and executioner.

We followed the process. We respect laws. It’s how we live as a whole.

I’m told there are at least a couple of thousand kids alive today in Idaho that otherwise would’ve been killed in the womb without the change. None dying to appease Moloch will be the day we can fully celebrate life.

Some people have sacrificed their entire lives for the cause. Some are currently in prisons across the country. A century from now, people will look back on this period as a stain on our country’s history.

Used with permission of Paul Thompson.

