Patients Evacuated as Fire Destroys East Idaho Nursing Home

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Officials in southeastern Idaho say a fire gutted a nursing home early Saturday morning, but all the patients and staff made it out without serious injuries. Safe Haven Health Care in a statement Saturday afternoon says 49 residents were evacuated from the Pocatello facility. That's two more than emergency officials reported earlier. Pocatello fire chief David Gates says the patients were transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulances and city buses. He says at least five patients were treated for smoke inhalation. The nursing home has assisted living, nursing care and psychiatric care. Safe Haven Health Care President Scott Burpee says the company is working to move displaced patients to other facilities. Officials say the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.