PAW Patrol Is On A Roll And Coming To Boise

If you have children, know someone with children or just walk down the toy aisle you have probably seen PAW Patrol merchandise. They are animated dogs that goes on adventures with their friend Ryder. Well, live action Paw Patrol is coming to Boise.

The Taco Bell Arena just announced today that PAW Patrol has announced they will be in Boise March of 2020. I do not have children, but I have nieces and nephews that are OBSESSED with the show. So get the kids "fired up" and "let's dive in" to what they may see at this show.

There will be four shows available between March 7th and March 8th of next year. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10 a.m. and there will be presale information available as well.

This is going to be a "Great Pirate Adventure" that is supposed to be fun for the entire family. We don't have information just yet on how much tickets are going to cost. I do have a feeling though, that these tickets are going to go quick.

PAW Patrol apparently has it's own video game as well and a large enough following that there is a compilation of the best ten episodes ever. I was talking to some friends of mine about some of the things we really wanted to see when we were kids. I remember wanting to go to Disney on Ice so bad when they came through Las Vegas as a kid. Someone was telling me they went and saw the Wiggles. I guess PAW Patrol is the new children obsession.