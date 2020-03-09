Pedestrian Hit Early Sunday in North Idaho

UPDATE: ISP said the suspect vehicle in the crash has been located.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A man hit by a car in north Idaho early Sunday morning was found in a ditch by a highway worker.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers are looking for possibly a pickup that hit 58-year-old Gary Smith as he was walking on State Highway 57 early Sunday morning, ISP responded to the crash at around 1:18 a.m. Smith, of Columbia Falls, MT, was taken to Newport Community Hospital after and Idaho Transportation Department employee found him in a nearby ditch a little more than a mile north of Priest River.

ISP said the vehicle that hit Smith might have been a silver Toyota pickup and would have damage to the front drivers side.