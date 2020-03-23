TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say anyone who has traveled to Blaine County in the last couple of weeks should self-isolate as recent confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Treasure Valley have been linked with travel to the Wood River Valley.

As of Monday morning, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 47 cases of COVID-19 statewide with 21 of those in the Wood River Valley. The Treasure Valley has the next highest confirmed cases with 13 people infected.

The Central District Health (CDH) said in a statement that anyone who has traveled to Blaine County in between March 8 and March 22, should shelter in place. The CDH said three people in Ada County and one in Valley County tested positive for COVID-19, all had traveled to the area and spent time there. CDH is recommending people who traveled to the area in that time period to stay at home unless they need to get necessary medical care and avoid close contact with anyone for 14 days after their last potential exposure date.

“While this is guidance and not an official order, we are strongly urging any community members this applies to, to do the right thing. This also applies to anyone who has traveled to states or areas outside of Idaho that are currently under shelter in place orders or where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19,” said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health in a prepared statement.

Friday evening the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has placed Blaine County under an order to self-isolate in their homes unless they need to get essential services or work for an essential business or government agency. All business and government agencies were told to cease nonessential operations at physical locations within the county.