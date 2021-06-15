I used to think that pickleball was an old-person sport and that I wouldn't like playing it. I was wrong and it's my new favorite racket/paddle sport. I have always loved playing racket sports (though some actually use a paddle). I've played table tennis and badminton since I was in middle school, tennis since high school, and I really got into racquetball after I got married. I always knew about pickleball, but I assumed it was a slow version of the fast-paced games I was used to and meant for old people who couldn't play 'real' racket sports anymore. A few months ago I decided I wanted to give the sport a try and I was immediately hooked.

Where Can I Play Pickleball In Twin Falls?

Twin Falls has really opened up to those who love pickleball and those who want to learn to play. There are six courts you can use on a first-come first-served basis on the CSI campus. The courts are outdoors and near the baseball diamonds.

When the weather is too hot or too chilly, you can play indoors year-round at the Pickleball Time courts next to Jump Time. There is a small cost to play indoors at Pickleball Time and the hours are listed online.

Pickleball is a cool sport because you can technically play it anywhere with flat ground and a big open space. The first time I played was in a church where they had a mobile net set up and the court lines taped on the ground.

Who Can Play Pickleball In Twin Falls?

Pickleball is a game that all ages can play. The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls has an event coming up next week for kids wanting to learn and play Pickleball.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.