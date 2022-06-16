Pickleball is becoming more and more popular, especially around Twin Falls. There are even new pickleball courts at the College of Southern Idaho for people to enjoy. And with the increased popularity, here comes the first-ever Twin Falls pickleball camp.

Pickleball Summer Camp Information

The summer camp is from July 11th through July 27th every Monday and Wednesday. It will be at Frontier Pickleball Courts and there are several age ranges you can register for. The camp is for ages 4 to 17. The groups and times will be split up by age.

Age Ranges And Times For Pickleball Camp

Age group 4-7 begins at 9 am on Monday and Wednesdays

Age group 8-10 begins at 9:30 am on Monday and Wednesdays

Age group 11-14 begins at 10:30 am Monday and Wednesdays

Age group 15-17 begins at 11:20 am on Monday and Wednesdays

Registration is $30 dollars plus tax and you can register online or in-person at the Parks and Recreation office at 136 Maxwell Ave.

How To Get More Information

If you want more information about pickleball you can check out the Twin Falls Pickleball Association or call the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Office at 208 - 736 - 2265.

Reasons To Sign Up For Pickleball Camp

Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis. So you know the kids are going to be active. It is a great way to get the kids out of the house, learn a new skill, and get some exercise, and away from the screens. I have to admit I am a little sad that it is for kids only because I totally would learn how to play pickleball at a camp like this. Maybe an adult one is in the works.

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Office Information

They have a ton of fun stuff going on, not just for kids but adults too. There is even a 5 v 5 adult flag football you can participate in. So if you are looking for fun stuff for the kids this summer or to get out of the house yourself, check out the parks and recreation department for events.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.