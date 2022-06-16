Pickleball Summer Camp In Twin Falls Great Way To Get Kids Out Of The House
Pickleball is becoming more and more popular, especially around Twin Falls. There are even new pickleball courts at the College of Southern Idaho for people to enjoy. And with the increased popularity, here comes the first-ever Twin Falls pickleball camp.
Pickleball Summer Camp Information
The summer camp is from July 11th through July 27th every Monday and Wednesday. It will be at Frontier Pickleball Courts and there are several age ranges you can register for. The camp is for ages 4 to 17. The groups and times will be split up by age.
Age Ranges And Times For Pickleball Camp
Age group 4-7 begins at 9 am on Monday and Wednesdays
Age group 8-10 begins at 9:30 am on Monday and Wednesdays
Age group 11-14 begins at 10:30 am Monday and Wednesdays
Age group 15-17 begins at 11:20 am on Monday and Wednesdays
Registration is $30 dollars plus tax and you can register online or in-person at the Parks and Recreation office at 136 Maxwell Ave.
How To Get More Information
If you want more information about pickleball you can check out the Twin Falls Pickleball Association or call the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Office at 208 - 736 - 2265.
Reasons To Sign Up For Pickleball Camp
Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis. So you know the kids are going to be active. It is a great way to get the kids out of the house, learn a new skill, and get some exercise, and away from the screens. I have to admit I am a little sad that it is for kids only because I totally would learn how to play pickleball at a camp like this. Maybe an adult one is in the works.
Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Office Information
They have a ton of fun stuff going on, not just for kids but adults too. There is even a 5 v 5 adult flag football you can participate in. So if you are looking for fun stuff for the kids this summer or to get out of the house yourself, check out the parks and recreation department for events.