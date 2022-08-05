Our kids and the children in this town are the future. It is our job to help raise them right and prepare them for adulthood, the changing world around them, and what is to come later in life for them. That is easier said than done. Some children are presented with better opportunities than others, while some struggle to get through life day-to-day. Being young is tough and challenging, but some have it way harder than others. While many worry about grades, sports, and dating, others worry about real-life issues that will affect who they become. Some of the youth in Idaho are more at-risk than others, but when compared to other states, how much at-risk is the youth here?

States with the Most and Least At-Risk Youth

Too many young people in this country are not in school or working, and the youth of tomorrow is at-risk. A list recently released by WalletHub ranked that states from most at-risk youth to least at risk, and they did so by using a few categories, such as health, education and employment, and a few others as well. Based on their research, it was concluded that Louisiana has the most at-risk youth in the country, just ahead of Mississippi and Alabama to make up the top three. Louisiana was number one in both health and education and employment. This is not a list you want to be at the top of. The states with the least at-risk youth are Massachusetts as the lowest, just beating out Connecticut and New Hampshire to make up the bottom three.

Are the Youth in Idaho at Risk?

While Idaho's youth may not be at as high of a risk as those in the southern states, they did rank 15 on the list, coming in at number eight in health and eighteen in education and employment. Drug usage has tended to be on the rise in the last few years in Idaho, which can play a factor in the high health number. In terms of education, Idaho is not known to have some of the best school systems in the United States. Employment is likely being affected by education, but there remain many 'now hiring' signs in the window of businesses. There can be many factors, but the youth in Idaho need help to be at less risk for the worst scenarios.

Sometimes life deals people a bad hand and it makes it tough to find a better situation, but with help and investment in today's youth, the young people of Idaho can become less at-risk. Take any steps you can to help prevent them from bad health, poor choices, and ruining their futures. Things won't change overnight, but this list helps make us aware that the youth in this state needs more attention and help. You can click on the link above to see the full list.

