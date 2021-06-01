Pickup Hits Concrete Wall, Idaho Falls Man Killed

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Falls man is dead after his small pickup hit a concrete wall of an overpass Monday afternoon near Sugar City.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers were called out at just before 5 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 north of Sugar City. In a statement ISP said 47-year-old Phillip Arave had been headed west on the highway in newer Chevrolet Colorado and went off the road and hit the wall; he had not been wearing a seat belt.

Part of the highway was blocked for less than an hour while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene. The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and Madison Fire and EMS also responded to the crash.

