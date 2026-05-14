Can felons vote in Idaho? The answer is yes. If you click here, you’ll see they can have their rights restored, and nothing prevents anyone from seeking public office once they’ve paid their debt to society. This is a subject that doesn’t arise much, but sometimes people who’ve turned around their lives do get involved in politics. I don’t know Jerry Holton, but a friend told me he was a hellion when he was young. He did time. Now he wants voters in Jerome County to support him for a seat on the County Commission. Holton is challenging longtime incumbent Charles Howell.

When Did Friendship Become a Crime?

I’ve been accused of being Charlie’s friend. Yes, there’s a scurrilous indictment! I think I should explain that I’ve got a good working relationship with Commissioner Howell, who, to my knowledge, has never been behind bars. Maybe drank in a few, but that’s not a crime.

One Guy Already Served a Term

Holton’s supporters are furious that I won’t endorse their guy, as if I owe them fealty. Frankly, he may have turned his life around, but that’s not a qualification for public office, and some voters simply won’t back a guy with a record. You’re telling me that if you wanted a challenger, you couldn’t find anyone else? Let me also mention that I had someone drop off a court action from October of 2024 on my desk. Idaho Fish and Game and Jerry Holton appear to have had some differences. In other words, it wasn’t 30 years ago.

Why is it that this Magic Valley Liberty Alliance group (Branch Glennedians) believes they’re going to shoehorn candidates into races, and then browbeat everyone else into following? This is the best you can do?