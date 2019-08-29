Pizza Is The Ultimate Food At The Fair

I’m not a corndog guy but I see a lot of people chewing on them at the Twin Falls County Fair. When I was a boy we once had cotton candy at a fair. My mother bought us each a spool. She then regretted the decision. Three children in tow with candy all over their fingers and faces. It wasn’t a pretty sight.

It may have also been the last time I ate cotton candy!

I’m not a funnel cake guy. Burgers and fries are fine.

When I was a young reporter I would spend nearly two weeks assigned to a state fair. Naturally, I didn’t pack a lunch and carry it around in the heat. There were even days I was asked to work up stories about the variety of available delicacies.

I liked salt potatoes, roasted corn, butterfly fries, bloomin’ onions and pizza. Especially thick and gooey slices of pizza I would but at the same trailer, year after year.

Oh, and also I was introduced to souvlaki and gyro.

There was cold whole milk I could buy for next to nothing in the dairy barn and one year a long trailer with a SPAM logo was passing out free samples. More than once I got in line.

Not once have I ever ordered a salad at a fair. The lettuce is for the animals in the barns. It’s a fair, after all. It’s not about roughage.

Oh, and ice cream, although. As my mother learned 50 years ago, be careful on some of these. At a Scottish festival I made the mistake of buying a cone for a 4-year-old. She ended up with melted ice cream from fingers to shoulder.

Bring along a backpack. With wipes. And aspirin for Mom and Dad.