Please Help Locate: Jerome ID Teen Reported Missing June 12

A Jerome, Idaho, teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact is listed as June 12, 2021, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Have you seen Elaine Maxine Chavez? Her profile lists her age as 16, and missing from the city of Jerome. Chavez is 5'3", and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The missing teen might have been wearing a black hoodie and shorts when last seen. Chavez has a piercing under her left eye.

There are currently close to 40 active missing persons profiles on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. If you have any information regarding the current location of Elaine Maxine Chavez, please contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-1911.

Jerome PD

Idaho Missing