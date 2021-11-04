Pocatello ID Police Looking For Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

Pocatello police are asking the community for information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who hasn't made contact with family since October 27.

Have you seen Lena Kay Matthews? Matthews' profile has been shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. She is 5'6, and weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair with greenish streaks and blue eyes.

Matthews was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweats. There are currently close to 50 active juvenile missing person cases listed on the website.

If you have any information on Lena Kay Matthews, please contact the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100.