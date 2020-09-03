Pocatello Teen Missing Since Wednesday (Sept 2)

A southeast Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen this person? His name is Kaleb Scott Cutler, and he has not had contact with family since Wednesday. Cutler's profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse has him listed at 16 years of age, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

He is also 6'1", and weighs 160 pounds. He might be driving a 2007 Gray Ford Focus, with the license plate number 1BBW213. His birth date is June 19.

If you know the whereabouts of Kaleb Scott Cutler, please contact the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100.