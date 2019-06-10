Police Search for Suspect Who Stole Motorcycle; Still At-large

(KLIX) – State police are searching for a suspect who fled from troopers after stealing a motorcycle on Sunday morning in Jefferson County.

The suspect, whose name was not known at the time police sent out a news release on Monday, stole a small red and white Honda motorcycle a little after 9 a.m. at the Osgood Convenience Store in Osgood.

The motorcycle has since been recovered but the suspect is still at-large.

Police said if you see the man, do not approach him. Instead, call local law enforcement or state police at 208-525-7277.