Local Government Engages in Sleight of Hand

Where does Grant’s money come from, and why is he so generous whenever the local park needs a new gazebo, the baseball park needs a new concession stand, or the local school launches a new after-school program?

The money comes from the state, but it is usually from the federal government. Is there a grant tree on Capitol Hill that sprouts free money? Of course not. It comes from a government that spends more than it takes in. President Trump is looking to make grant distribution more transparent.

They Like Keeping You in the Dark

Local governments and school boards love grants because they can hide the actual cost to their constituents. If you had to pay for a new gazebo locally, you would probably reject the idea or replace the politicians who raised your property taxes to build it. But if it comes out of the withholdings from your paycheck, and then is sent to Boise and Washington, you probably don’t notice when your local councilman brags about securing a grant from the federal government. Gosh, look how skilled he is!

Now think how many gazebos are being funded across 50 states, 3,200 counties, and 47,000 towns and cities? Your taxes (and money borrowed by the government) are paying for all the other gazebos, which means you’re cost is more than if it came out of your local property taxes. Because local government balances the books. The federal government doesn’t, and you’re the collateral.

