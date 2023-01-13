ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Plans are to replace aging boat ramps at the south end of Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir if grant funding is approved. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced plans to update the old boat ramps at Lud Drexler Park near the Salmon Falls Creek Dam if it can secure a grant through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The BLM is seeking $850,000 from the Waterways Improvement Fund to make the needed upgrade. “The BLM has recognized the need to replace the boat ramp at Lud Drexler for a number of years,” said BLM Burley Field Manager Ken Crane in a prepared statement. “We want to hear from those who use the area and have ideas for improving the functionality of boat launching facilities on Salmon Falls Reservoir.” As part of the application process the BLM is asking for public comment on the grant application. Comments must be received no later than Jan. 27 and can be sent to the BLM Burley Field Office, Attn: Dennis Thompson, 15 E. 200 South, Burley, Idaho 83318, or e-mailed to dthomspon@blm.gov. Lud Drexler Park is managed by the BLM, Twin Falls County, Salmon River Canal Company and volunteers.

