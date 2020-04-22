JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An economic development group in Jerome County has introduced a new grant program for businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic thanks to a $100,000 donation.

The organization called Jerome 20/20, Inc announced last week the formation of the Jerome 20/20 Coronavirus Business Retention Grant Program. The grant will be available to any small business that may need help. Executive Director Larry Hall said grants could range anywhere from $2,500 to $10,000 and will be awarded based on the individual businesses need. Hall acknowledged the grants may not keep a business from failing, but at least give it a leg up.

Jerome 20/20 said an anonymous donors made the grant possible, according to Jerome 20/20 President Joe Davidson, "We are extremely fortunate to have this donation to help some of those businesses located in Jerome County affected by the coronavirus pandemic."

A committee within Jerome 20/20 will go over applications and award the grants to eligible businesses based on its need and story. Applications can be requested by emailing Executive Director Larry Hall, lhall@jerome2020.com.