Twin Falls Airport Granted $1.4 Million From Federal Government

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airport in Twin Falls is one of several Idaho airfields to get a portion of a $1.2 billion Federal Aviation Administration grant. The U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced earlier this week Joslin Field-Magic Valley Regional Airport will receive $1,424,413 to purchase snow-removal equipment and to seal the runway, taxiway, apron and taxilane pavement.

The funds are designed to improve airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and bolster growth in local communities across the United States. “This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a prepared statement.

405 airports in all 50 states and territories will be getting part of the federal money, including four other airfields in Idaho:

$1,156,894 to Lemhi County Airport for apron expansion and reconstruction.

$558,694 to Coeur D’Alene Airport – Pappy Boyington Field to install perimeter fencing.

$398,933 to Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field to buy snow-removal equipment.

$314,477 to Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport for conducting a study.