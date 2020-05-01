Grants Available to Idaho Daycare Facilities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-New grants are available for childcare businesses in Idaho to help them reopen and continue to operate.

The Idaho governor's office announced the creation of Idaho Child Care Emergency Grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The grants are available to any licensed or ICCP certified childcare facility that provide full time childcare that plan to be open during the months they ask to be funded for.

The grants can cover the costs of hazard pay, cleaning expenses, food, and general business operations like rent and utilities. Applications are being accepted from now until June 30 and can be found, HERE. As part of the governor's Phase-1 Rebound Idaho plan to get businesses back up an running, child care facilities were allowed to reopen on May 1.