POLL: First Business You Will Go To When It Re-Opens

Kristian Dowling, Getty Images

The "Stay Home" order is in place right now until the end of the month. Come May 1st, businesses will likely, hopefully, be reopening. With the "non-essential" businesses reopening, which one are you most excited about being able to go to?

To me I don't think the "non-essential" businesses should be considered as such. But I also don't make those decisions. I am just counting down the days until I can get back to life.

I am not sure which business I am most excited about opening. I really desperately need a hair cut, but so does everyone else. You know those salons are going to get packed quickly.

Honestly my first stop is probably going to be the gym. I miss the camaraderie with all my gym buddies, I miss the extra push of training hard and honestly I need to be accountable for all the terrible things I have been eating and drinking.

I miss sports though. This week is the NFL draft and I enjoy watching it. Thankfully I likely will be able to and I will hopefully not miss a single football game. I miss hockey, baseball, basketball...the list goes on and on. I am pretty sure my TV will be parked on ESPN for weeks.

It is likely going to be the first year in a while I don't attend a concert of some sort. That makes me kind of sad but I am ready for things to get up and running and ready for real life again.

