If you think about it, Twin Falls has quite a few options for locally sourced beer, wine and ciders. I had to do a little research to try to make sure I didn't miss anything. If I did it wasn't intentional, let me know so we can try it out too.

I am curious which place is the best for locally sourced alcohol. I personally prefer cider over beer or wine. That means I am a little partial to Cedar Draw myself. They are very good. However, I have drank some locally brewed beer that I adore and I am not a beer drinker. I have family that makes me bring them wine from here whenever I go down. We have some great stuff being created around here. I just want to know which one is the favorite.

Again, if I missed something please let me know. It was not intentional. I really want to know all about it. The one thing I think is a really solid distillery. I have heard rumors that Twin Falls is getting a distillery but I haven't been able to confirm it or when it is going to open. When it does open up you can believe I am going to be trying some of their stuff too.

I didn't include options out of Hailey and Sun Valley or the Boise area. I want something within a half hour drive that is named the best. I have to admit I am a little sad Von Scheidt's closed down.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: