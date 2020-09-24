POLL: Twin Falls Fall Favorites

Happy fall! In Idaho fall can mean blistering heat or 6 inches of snow, it is so unpredictable. However there are some things synonymous with fall and we want to know which part is your favorite.

Pumpkin spice everything has been here since August but that is a huge staple for fall. So is apple spice and apple cinnamon. I prefer apple to be honest but pumpkin is find. It is also hunting season and football season, both of which I am passionate about. Which is your favorite?

Thankfully there are still some things happening this fall even with COVID 19. There are still some straw mazes and corn mazes going on. You can still go to Lagoon for Frightmares, which sounds pretty fantastic. The Haunted Swamp and the Haunted Mansions of Albion are all doing their events. And the Old Idaho Penitentiary is having events all month long. If you enjoy the spooky aspect of fall it is definitely going to be a good year for you. If you have a family you can go and check out the pumpkin patches as well.

I am a true fan of summer, it is my favorite and I love hot weather. That being said I really love that Idaho has some great seasons and we can enjoy what mother nature has to offer here. Welcome to fall in Idaho.