POLL: What’s The Best Place To Get Waffles In Twin Falls

It is National Waffle Day! Where is the best place in Twin Falls or surrounding areas to get waffles?

If we missed any places it was not intentional. In fact, please let us know what we missed and we will add it to the poll. Waffles may not be my favorite thing, in fact I don't really eat them, but that may be because I haven't had them at the right place. Where is the best place for waffles and maybe I will give it a try.

I have never been a big fan of sweet for breakfast. I know waffles and pancakes and french toast can all be made for dinner but when I crave breakfast I crave savory not sweet. I still haven't tried chicken and waffles. That may end up being a game changer for me. If there is a place that has savory waffles I would love to hear about that as well.

I think when I was a kid I just ate too much of the sweet foods so now as an adult I can't handle it anymore. I know people who swear by Abracadabra's waffles and french toast. It was one of my sister's favorites when she came up and visited.

For those who are waffle lovers you definitely have to weigh in. I feel like it is like finger steaks, you love them or you hate them.