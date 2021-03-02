POLL: Which Dr. Seuss book Is Twin Falls Favorite?

Dr. Seuss has come under some scrutiny over the last few years with this year ending the publication of 6 Dr. Seuss books for portraying people in a hurtful and wrong way. With that being said, March 2nd is Dr. Seuss' birthday and it was an integral part of my childhood, so I want to know which book was your favorite?

With it being "Read Across America Day", it coincides with Dr. Seuss' birthday, however, Dr. Seuss was removed from the synonymousness of "Read Across America Day". I will always promote reading of all kinds, whether the books are offensive, entertainment or anything else for that matter. Reading opens up so much in people's minds and imagination. I personally have always enjoyed Dr. Seuss and my personal favorite has to be "Oh The Places You'll Go".

I am trying to stay as not opinionated as possible. If people don't want to read Dr. Seuss or celebrate him and his creativity on Read Across America Day that is no skin off my nose. I am not sure I understand it but I don't have to.

The 6 books that will no longer be published are "And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street", "If I Ran the Zoo", "McElligot's Pool", "On Beyond Zebra!", "Scrambled Eggs Super" and "The Cat's Quizzer". There are also rumors that "The Cat In The Hat" may eventually make that list.

If you are not a fan of Dr. Seuss we are curious what children's author you are a fan of and which books you enjoy to read to your kids. There is no such thing as too many books.