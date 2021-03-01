Cosmetic Manufacture to Build Plant in Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A cosmetic manufacturer announced plans to build a plant in the Magic Valley beginning this fall.

Southern Idaho Economic Development and Artisan Labs announced the $3 million plant will be constructed in the town of Hansen along U.S. Highway 30. The company will specialize in cosmetic contract formulator and manufacturing. “We are very excited to be in Hansen; the community has been so welcoming,” said CEO of Artisan Labs Matt Bryant said in a prepared statement. “We hope to be a pillar within Hansen and Southern Idaho by giving back where our employees and their families live and learn.”

The company said it plans to hire more than 50 people at the plant in areas of microbiology, chemistry, engineering and quality control. The company said it works with upcoming and independent personal care brands to create a mix of retail and direct-to-consumer products. The company website, which list Hansen as its address, lists various skin car products like butters, creams and lotions that they can help develop. It also shows containers which carry the products.

“We are excited we had the opportunity to be a part of bringing Artisan Labs to the City of Hansen,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson. “We believe this is a great addition for the city and the boost it will give to our community is significant.”

Artisan Labs said it plans to work with area schools and College of Southern Idaho to help create and train new workers.

