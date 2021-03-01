Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse Is Officially Open With To-Go Service

The Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls officially opened its doors today, Monday, March 1. The restaurant also has an entrance dedicated to to-go orders.

Its been 17 months since we first got word that Texas Roadhouse was expanding to Twin Falls. Construction was stalled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the long wait has finally ended.

Last week, many excited Magic Valley residents took to social media after it was learned the Texas Roadhouse kitchen had cranked out some of its signature dishes as a thanks to the Twin Falls Police Department. I swung by Monday morning to an open parking lot and signage confirming they are officially open.

Greg Jannetta

I also placed a call just before 9 A.M. today, and was told they will be open at 4:00 P.M. The building looks fantastic, and the parking is more than ample at their 1469 Pole Line Road East location. The Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse has been busy the last couple of days introducing its new staff via their Facebook page.

While the restaurant is known for its delicious steaks, they also serve a wide range of food such as burgers, sandwiches, chicken and fish. The menu includes an extensive appetizer selection as well, and they serve more than a dozen signature cocktails such as their popular Texas Peach Fuzz. The Texas Roadhouse also offers a kids menu.

We want to welcome the new staff to Twin Falls. They will no doubt be extremely busy in the coming days as the community has been quite fired up over the opening. They are currently opening at 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday, and at noon on the weekend.

