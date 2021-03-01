Post Falls Man Hit and Killed in Store Parking Lot

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Post Falls man was killed when a car struck him while he was walking in a parking lot during the weekend.

According to Idaho State Police, David Mallery, 73, had been walking in the parking lot near the front of a big department store at around 8:23 a.m. in Post Falls Saturday, February 27, when a car made a left turn and hit Mallery, the driver was identified as Jeremy Riggs, 49, of Post Falls.

ISP said the investigation was ongoing and had requested any witnesses to the incident to call police.