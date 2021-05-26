Popular Costco Sweet Treat Recalled Because it Could Kill You

A popular treat sold at Costco has been recalled by the food manufacturer because it could kill some people with allergies. On May 19, 2021 Torn Ranch issued a recall of their Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries because they may contain almonds, which isn't listed on the packaging and could be deadly to those with allergies.

The recall was issued after the company realized the issue. No death or illness has been reported due to consumption of the chocolate covered berries. The company still recommends consumers get rid of any product they may have in their home to avoid health issues.

Which Costco Chocolate Covered Blueberries Are Being Recalled?

The only product included in this recall is the Torn Ranch Organic Chocolate Blueberries in an 18 oz. resealable bag. Recalled bags will have the UPC 036412020169 printed on the package along with a lot code 1271 printed near the best by date of May 7, 2022. This specific batch was sold in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

Costco Treat Recall credit FDA

What Should I Do If I Have A Recalled Product?

The FDA and manufacturing company, Torn Ranch, advise consumers to return any remaining product to the store where they purchased the chocolate covered berries to get a refund. You can also dispose of them in the trash. People with tree nut allergies should not consume any of the product.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Torn Ranch Customer Service at 1-800-721-1688 between 8 AM and 6 PM Pacific Time, Monday through Friday.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?