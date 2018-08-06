Popular Hostess Snack Food Recalled For Mislabeled Allergen

Thinkstock 660142294

Hostess Brands, LLC , has voluntarily recalled boxes of its flavored brownies due to a packaging misprint that failed to list egg under the designated allergen spot.

Hostess Cookies n' Crème flavored snack brownies are being pulled because egg is not featured under the " Contains " section of the packaging. It is apparently listed as an ingredient, but not mentioned where most consumers check for potential allergens.

No illnesses have been reported due to the information slip up as of yet. Eggs are one of the eight foods required by law to be listed on packaging that make up for most allergic reactions in consumers. The other ingredients are milk, fish, crustaceans, tree- nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Act of 2004 (FALCPA) was established to better warn consumers about potential product risks. Anyone who happens to have this product in their possession is being asked to immediately discard it.