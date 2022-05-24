Popular Water Park 3-Hours from Twin Opens Memorial Day Weekend

With 60’s and 70’s weather in the forecast this weekend, you might want to hit up this water park within driving distance of Twin Falls.

The Lagoon-A-Beach water park, near Salt Lake City, Utah is opening for the season Memorial Day Weekend. Lagoon-A-Beach is a relatively short trip from Twin Falls. If you don’t stop it’ll take you about three hours to get to Farmington’s Lagoon Amusement Park, just north of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Some of the features at Lagoon-A-Beach

Three serpentine slides that start from a 56-foot tower

Two drop slides that end in a splash-pool at the bottom of the ride.

A Lazy River surrounded by water features.

Lounge Chairs and an all-ages activity/splash area

Lagoon-A-Beach Hours

Preseason hours are a little shorter than summer hours. This weekend, the water park will be open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. During summer hours, the water park is open until 7:00 pm. Lagoon Amusement Park is open this weekend from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. You can see their hours on the Lagoon Amusement Park Website

Cost to visit the park

Day passes to Lagoon Amusement Park, which includes your admission to Lagoon-A-Beach are $79.95 for regular passes. Senior citizens and youth passes will cost you a little less.

Can you enjoy the water park and the amusement park in the same day?

The cool thing about Lagoon-A-Beach is that admission to the water park is included with an all-day park pass. You can easily do both in the same day, but your enjoyment will depend on how busy both parks are. Lines for some of the more popular rides can easily last an hour or more during peaks, which limits the number of rides you’ll get in a day if you split your time between the two parks.

Pro Tip: Claim your chairs before you worry about the rest of it.

The best chairs go fast. On hotter days, the chairs with access to the most shade tend to go the fastest. Before you worry about getting tubes or figuring out what slides you want to go on first, it’s best to claim your chairs.

Camping Options

It’s entirely possible to leave Twin and make a day trip of the water park, but you can take advantage of on-site camping at Lagoon if you want to stay a while. Lagoon rents tent sites or pull-thru RV sites, compete with all the hookups. You can see all camping options and costs on the Lagoon Website.