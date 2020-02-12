Porked Out Food Truck Grand Opening Date Set In Twin Falls

We first heard that the new food truck Porked Out was going to be opening in February late last year. Well, it is February and they have announced their Grand Opening on Saturday, February 22nd at the back Albertson's parking lot.

Porked Out will be slinging all things pulled pork on both Saturday, February 22nd from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 23rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And when I say they have everything pulled pork, that means everything pulled pork.

On their menu, they are going to have pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, french fries, chili and even macaroni and cheese; truffle mac and cheese to be specific. They are also going to have a dish called "when pigs fly" which is apparently jumbo pig wings tossed in sriracha honey sauce and put on a bed of rice. I mean, that sounds pretty amazing but admittedly I don't know what pig wings are. I guess I am going to have to go and see it for myself.

They will also have gluten-free options for those who may be sensitive to gluten or are on a Keto type diet. Bridge Street Coffee will be joining them as well on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You definitely can't miss the food truck, it is bright blue and pink with a dabbing pig on it. Who wouldn't want to eat from a truck with a dabbing pig? Their slogan is "pork with a dab of flavor". If you go check them out next week let us know how they are.