Porked Out To Return To Food Truck In Twin Falls

The food truck Porked Out has been around for a while. Recently, they decided to try out a brick and mortar location at Pebble Ponds Golf Course. Unfortunately, that did not work out. Fortunately, they are bringing back their food truck.

You can still go to Idaho Pebble Ponds until September 25th to enjoy their location. However, starting in October, the food truck will be back. They plan on returning to the location behind Albertsons on Blue Lakes.

According to their Facebook announcement, they were unable to keep the restaurant open because of staffing issues. They were unable to keep or hire cooks, servers and everything else that it takes to fully run a restaurant.

This seems to be a problem all over town. If you look at some of the signs on restaurant, fast food and other locations they state they are "desperately hiring" or starting pay is pretty high. If you are looking for a job there are plenty out there.

It is unfortunate that Porked Out had to go back to the food truck. I am sure running a full scale restaurant was a dream of theirs. However, it isn't like the people who love their food will stop supporting them. The menu of the food truck is still just as delicious as all their other food options.

Things have been hard for businesses lately. I love supporting local, especially local food options.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America