Powerball Will Stay in Idaho, For Now

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Powerball lottery will continue to be available to Idahoans for another year as negotiations to offer the game internationally stalled.

The Idaho Lottery announced Wednesday the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) said plans to sell the Powerball internationally have been pushed back until 2022. The organization that sells the Powerball said international sales of the lottery were complex and didn't give an exact timeline for when it would happen next year. The decision will be up to the voting members of the Powerball Product Group, which Idaho is a voting member.

In March the Idaho Lottery announced Powerball sales would cease after lawmakers rejected a proposed change to Idaho law that would allow the lottery to be played in the state while it was being offered internationally. Sales of Powerball could have come to an end by August of 2021. However, it is still expected that the game will eventually be sold internationally. "“We believe that international sales of Powerball are inevitable and Idaho law will have to be changed in 2022 for players to remain able to enjoy the world’s most popular lottery game.” said Jeff Anderson, director for the Idaho Lottery in a prepared statement. “We will continue to responsibly work with the Idaho Legislature, our players, and our retailers to ensure Idahoans have the freedom to enjoy Powerball in Idaho.”

According to the Idaho Lottery, the playing public and retailers voiced their support for the game to continue to be sold in the state. About $1.5 million in sales of the Powerball goes to retailers while $14 million goes to Idaho public schools and buildings.

Idaho is one of the original 13 states that helped create the Powerball back in 1992, according to the Idaho Lottery.

Get our free mobile app