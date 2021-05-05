Prescribed Fires Planned for May and June in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two prescribed burns are scheduled through the month of May into June on United States Forest land in the Magic Valley.

The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the prescribed burns are scheduled at various times from now until June 15, and could last from one to four days. The burns also depend on the current weather conditions. The Forest Service said people using the public lands may see smoke from time to time. The burns are not expected to cause any closures, however the public is asked to watch for crews and equipment working the fires.

The Balsam prescribed burn will be near Magic Mountain in the Balsam Summer Home Loop. It is part of a project that started in 2016 to improve aspen stands, wildlife habitat and reduce fuel loads and could prevent the threat of fires to recreation and private property in the area. The Forest Service said part of the project help stop the 2020 Badger Fire from moving west.

The other prescribed burn will be in the Elba area south of Mt. Harrison. The project started in 2019 to help improve mule deer habitat, reduce hazardous fuel and reduce the risk of a large wildfire.

